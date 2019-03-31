Fallen firefighters honored at memorial ceremony

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - In 2018, 60 firefighters were killed. So far, in 2019, 8 firefighters have died.
“We enjoy them when they’re here and certainly we never want to forget them,” said Chief Bruce Cutrer with the Tangipahoa Parish Fire District 1.
Family and friends of fallen service men and women from across the state gathered Saturday, Mar. 30 at the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal for the 2019 Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service.
Chief Cutrer says he’s been in the fire service for 55 years. He hasn’t missed a memorial ceremony since they began.
V.J. Bella, another person in the fire service, says he made it his mission to properly honor his fallen brothers when he started out as a volunteer firefighter in 1942.
Bella says that’s what started the memorial service and the Wall of Honor.
Currently, the names of 119 men and women are on the wall. Its sole purpose is to honor the memory those who selflessly gave their last.
“When I get out of my car and walk on this memorial, it’s like sacred ground,” Bella said. “I wanted a place that anybody that lost life their life. [A place] for their families to be able to come to and be honored.”
Chief Cutrer says this living memorial gives families a tangible place to "look and realize that it’s not just them.”
Several firefighters were honored for their sacrifice at the memorial Saturday, including Whitney Barbier with the Berwick Volunteer Fire Department, Deputy Chief Russell Achord with West Feliciana Fire District 1, and Allen T. Headley with Plaquemines Parish Fire Department.
Each one left a lasting impression that those who knew them won't soon forget.
“It’s in them to help their fellow citizens. The least we can do is pay respect to them when something happens to them,” said Chief Cutrer.
“I think that every human being that belongs to any kind of community ought to be able to give back to that community more than they take out,” Bella said.
It’s that mindset and commitment to the community that makes these folks pause each year to honor service-members and keep their spirit of love alive.
