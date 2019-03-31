ELECTION RESULTS: Mar. 30 Election Day in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Saturday, Mar. 30 is Election Day, and WAFB is following a handful of races in our viewing area. Tap here to view results.
In the special general election, there are three runoffs for state representative in districts 17, 18, and 62 in seven parishes. There are also 42 candidate races and 33 propositions in 30 different parishes for the municipal primary election.
For more information about the election, call the Elections Division at 800-883-2805 or email elections@sos.la.gov.
