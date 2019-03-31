Ebb & Flow festival to include innovation and entrepreneurship stage in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Ebb & Flow Festival, taking place in downtown Baton Rouge April 6th and 7th, 2019, will include a stage to showcase some of the local movers and shakers in the innovation, design and technology.
Th I.D.E.A. stage, will be located at the North Boulevard Town Square and Greenspace and will feature entrepreneurs through interactive demonstrations, presentations, and performances.
During the festival, attendees can take part in a variety of activities, including taking part in film workshops, learning about nutrition or joining in a dance workout.
On April 7th, the I.D.E.A. Greenspace will showcase costumes of the Krewe of Yazoo’s Precision Lawn Mower Drill Team, which includes a Krewe performance.
The I.D.E.A. Stage will also host performances, including Ten Tiny Dances, a national program fostering inventive dance and performance art, all on a 4-by 4-foot stage. Line4LineBR, O’Neil’s Barber & Beauty Salon Barbershop Literacy Program, will provide free haircuts in exchange for reading books out loud during the cut, with books provided from their specialized Line4Line library.
