Ebb & Flow festival to include innovation and entrepreneurship stage in Baton Rouge

The I.D.E.A. Stage will also host performances, including Ten Tiny Dances, a national program fostering inventive dance and performance art, all on a 4-by 4-foot stage. Line4LineBR, O’Neil’s Barber & Beauty Salon Barbershop Literacy Program, will provide free haircuts in exchange for reading books out loud during the cut, with books provided from their specialized Line4Line library.