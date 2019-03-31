Dance Marathon at LSU raises over $180,000 for children’s hospital

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - 400 LSU students gathered at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and danced for 20 hours straight for a good cause. The goal is to raise as much money for the new, freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
Dance Marathon at LSU raised $187,789.01 in the 2018-2019 year. The program began in 2013, with a small group of students who were passionate about helping the kids at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
In its first year, DM at LSU broke the national fundraising record for a first-year program by raising $105,557.88. In the program’s second year, Dance Marathon at LSU again broke another record by raising $182,672.45.
This is the Dance Marathon at LSU’s 6th year on campus, and in the past 5 years, students have raised over $1,000,000 to help build the new freestanding children’s hospital.
The new state-of-the-art facility is scheduled to open in October 2019.
