Arson was cause of large house fire on Laurel Street in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Investigators say arson is the cause of a vacant house fire on Laurel Street.
Emergency crews battled the blaze Saturday at around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Laurel and North 8th streets. Firefighters extinguished the fire at around 9 p.m.
No injuries were reported, but the house was a total loss, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.
