Arson was cause of large house fire on Laurel Street in Baton Rouge

Arson was cause of large house fire on Laurel Street in Baton Rouge
Photo: Viewer
By Kevin Foster | March 30, 2019 at 8:44 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 7:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Investigators say arson is the cause of a vacant house fire on Laurel Street.

Emergency crews battled the blaze Saturday at around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Laurel and North 8th streets. Firefighters extinguished the fire at around 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but the house was a total loss, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.

Viewer video of large blaze near Laurel Street
PHOTO: Viewer
PHOTO: Viewer

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.