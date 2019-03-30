WAFB’s Elizabeth Vowell dancing in this year’s Dancing for a Cause

By WAFB Staff | March 29, 2019 at 10:10 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 10:12 PM

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Dancing for a Cause will return in the summer of 2019 to benefit The Arc of East Ascension, a program dedicated to helping and supporting individuals with developmental disabilities and the elderly.

In its tenth year, Dancing for a Cause features local celebrity dancers paired with a professional partner to raise money and awareness for the Arc’s mission. This year, WAFB Anchor Elizabeth Vowell will be among the ten Star Dancers.

Sharon Morris, public relations and marketing director for The Arc of East Ascension (left) and WAFB Anchor Elizabeth Vowell (right) (Souce: WAFB)
WAFB’s Liz Koh and former WAFB anchor, Cheryl Mercedes, have also participated as Star Dancers in previous years.

The event will be held July 13 in the 4-H building at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

VIP sponsorships are available. For more information, contact The Arc of East Ascension at 225-621-2005 or email Sharonm@eatel.net.

