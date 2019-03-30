Two more arrests made after New Roads teen shot in face dies

NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee Parish authorities have made two additional arrests in connection the death of New Roads teenager Jalien Fowler.
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Steven Juge said Saturday that Treyvon Joseph, 18, and Treyvis Celestine, 19, were arrested and charged with Principal to Second Degree Murder and two counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms.
On Friday, Javon Battiste, 19, was arrested in the shooting death of 19-year-old Fowler.
The shooting happened on Wednesday, Mar. 27 on Pecan Drive in New Roads at around 5:30 p.m.
Fowler was originally listed as being in critical condition, but died from his injuries Thursday night.
Battiste was booked on second-degree murder, two counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and obstruction of justice.
Police say this investigation remains ongoing.
