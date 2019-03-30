Southern softball drops Game 1 to rival Grambling

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Costly errors doomed Southern in a loss to Grambling in the first game of a weekend series Friday afternoon at Jaguar Field.
The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when a failed pickoff attempt sent the ball to center field and plated a runner to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead. A single to right field later in the inning sent another runner home for the 2-0 lead.
The Tigers scored again in the seventh inning on another failed pickoff attempt to make it 3-0.
In the bottom of the inning, the Jags scored their lone run on a bases-loaded walk.
Aubrion James suffered the loss for Southern. She allowed three runs on four hits and struck out four batters. She is 5-5 on the season.
Southern fell to 6-15 overall and 4-3 in the SWAC. Grambling improved to 13-13 overall and 1-6 in league play.
The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
