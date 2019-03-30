Southern crushes Prairie View to even series

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern scored more than two dozen runs against Prairie View in Game 2 to even the series at Lee-Hines Field Saturday.
The Jags dominated in a 26-4 win over the Panthers. Southern had 20 hits in the game. None of them were home runs.
Justin Freeman started on the mound for the Jags and threw five innings. He allowed the four runs on eight hits. He struck out two and walked one. Freeman is 1-1 on the season after getting the win.
The Jags did most of their damage in the second inning, scoring six runs, and the sixth inning, scoring 11 runs.
Both Bobby Johnson and Javeyan Williams went 3-for-5 with four RBI. Tyler LaPorte was 2-for-6 with four RBI. Hunter David was 3-for-4 in the game. He had two RBI.
