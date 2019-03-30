Rolling Stones cancel Jazz Fest appearance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers with the Jazz and Heritage Festival have announced that the Rolling Stones have canceled their performance at this year’s Jazz Fest.
According to their website, due to the Rolling Stones postponing their No Filter Tour in the United States and Canada they will not be able to appear at Jazz Fest.
The Rolling Stones were forced to postpone their tour because Mick Jagger is currently receiving medical treatment and has been advised not to tour by his doctor.
Jagger sent out a message to his fans on Twitter apologizing for the postponement. In his tweet he said, “I really hate letting you down like this. I am devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”
Festival organizers will announce information regarding refunds for May 2 and second weekend VIP packages.
