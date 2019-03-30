Reminders for Mar. 30 Election Day in Louisiana

(WAFB) - Saturday, Mar. 30 is Election Day, and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is issuing several reminders for those headed out to the polls.
In the special general election, there are three runoffs for state representative in districts 17, 18, and 62 in seven parishes. There are also 42 candidate races and 33 propositions in 30 different parishes for the municipal primary election.
- Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts via the GeauxVote app.
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote.
- Election results can be viewed in real time via the GeauxVote app or the secretary of state’s website at www.sos.la.gov.
For more information about the election, call the Elections Division at 800-883-2805 or email elections@sos.la.gov.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.