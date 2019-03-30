Online job searching? Watch out for secret shopper scams

WASHINGTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says investigators are on alert after receiving several reports of mystery shopping scams, also known as secret shopping scams.
During a secret shopper scam, victims are offered a job where they are hired to “act” like a customer and evaluate services at a business, in this case WalMart.
Scammers take advantage of these types of programs by sending fraudulent solicitations promising immediate employment with a good salary and minimal effort required via mail, text, or email to entice victims. Risk areas include job search websites where scammers can glean personal information from an uploaded copy of a job seekers resume.
To make the deal even sweeter, the phony offers are often accompanied by a fake check made out for a large amount of money.
Walmart, like many other companies, does not utilize these services.
Sheriff Randy Seal says the following tips can help community members spot these scams and others like them.
- Don’t open or respond to unsolicited emails asking you to become a mystery shopper or secret shopper, even to request that the offers stop being sent to you
- Never deposit a check you receive in the mail from a “mystery shopping” company. No legitimate business will pay in advance and ask you to send back a portion of the money.
- If you have posted your resume to an online job site, verify with the site any job solicitations you receive.
- Don’t click on or respond to online ads or web sites offering free gift cards.
- Remember, if it sounds too good to believe, it is!
