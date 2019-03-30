No. 8 LSU softball takes Game 1 over No. 12 South Carolina

Maribeth Gorsuch started in the circle for LSU. She allowed four runs on five hits in 3.2 innings of work. She struck out one and walked one. She was replaced by Shelbi Sunseri, who was credited with the save. It was her third of the season. Sunseri struck out one batter and allowed one hit in .2 innings. Kara Goff pitched the last 2.2 innings and got the win. She is 1-0 on the season. She allowed one run on five hits and struck out one batter.