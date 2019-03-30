No. 8 LSU softball takes Game 1 over No. 12 South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU was down early to No. 12 South Carolina and the game was tied twice, but the Tigers were able to pull out the win Friday night at Tiger Park.
The Tigers (30-6, 8-2 SEC) took the 8-5 win over the Gamecocks (24-9, 2-7 SEC).
Maribeth Gorsuch started in the circle for LSU. She allowed four runs on five hits in 3.2 innings of work. She struck out one and walked one. She was replaced by Shelbi Sunseri, who was credited with the save. It was her third of the season. Sunseri struck out one batter and allowed one hit in .2 innings. Kara Goff pitched the last 2.2 innings and got the win. She is 1-0 on the season. She allowed one run on five hits and struck out one batter.
In the bottom of the second, with the Tigers down 2-0, Amanda Doyle hit a two-run double to tie the game at 2-2. A sac fly by Savannah Stewart sent Doyle home for the 3-2 lead.
Later in the inning, Shemiah Sanchez hit a solo home run, her 10th of the season, to extend the lead to 4-2.
The Gamecocks would score two more runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game again.
In the fourth inning, a single by Amanda Sanchez plated Michaela Schlattman and then, Aliyah Andrews scored on a foul out to right field by Sunseri to make it 6-4.
LSU scored two more runs in the fifth inning and South Carolina got a run in the top of the seventh for the 8-5 final.
Game 2 will be at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.