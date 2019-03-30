No. 17 LSU baseball beats No. 2 Mississippi State in Game 3 to win series

STARKVILLE, MS (WAFB) - No 17 LSU beat No. 2 Mississippi State in Game 3 to win the series Saturday at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, MS.
The Tigers (19-9, 6-3 SEC) came away with an 11-2 victory over the Bulldogs (24-5, 5-4 SEC).
LSU pitcher Eric Walker allowed just four hits and held Mississippi State scoreless in seven innings of work. He struck out three batters and walked two others. He improved to 2-1 with the win. Todd Peterson pitched the final two innings, giving up two runs on six hits. He struck out one batter.
Right fielder Antoine Duplantis hit two solo home runs in the game. He has gone yard seven times this season.
His first dinger came at his first at-bat to give the Tigers the 1-0 in the first inning.
In the fourth inning, Giovanni DiGiacomo doubled to send CJ Willis home. Later, DiGiacomo scored on a wild pitch for the 3-0 lead.
In the fifth inning, Hal Hughes scored on a sac fly by Chris Reid to make it 4-0.
The Tigers exploded in the seventh inning to double their lead. Hughes crossed the plate again, this time off a Zach Watson single to left field. With the bases loaded, Reid walked and Duplantis scored. Then, a single by Willis plated Josh Smith. And, Watson made it home on a sac fly by DiGiacomo for the 8-0 lead.
Duplantis crushed his second home run in the eighth to make it 9-0.
The Tigers added two more runs in the top of the ninth. The Bulldogs finally got on the scoreboard off a two-run home run by Rowdey Jordan.
LSU will host Grambling for the annual Throwback Night game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
