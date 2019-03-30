LSU fans disappointed about Sweet 16 loss, but proud of season overall

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU’s basketball season may be over, but it was quite the ride through the year. Tiger fans had a blast all over town Friday night just enjoying seeing their team make the Sweet 16.
Early cheers gave way to long faces at Bengal Tap Room. Fans drowned the pain of a Sweet 16 loss, but celebrated a magical season.
“Started unranked, went to 25, battled their way up to 14 I believe. Beautiful season. Building season as they say ,” fan Taylor Benson said.
“The players have done really great despite some of the obstacles they’ve overcome. The Wayde Sims situation was a difficult situation, but the team pulls together,” said Derrick Cavazos.
Some fans though were ready to move on in a matter of minutes.
“And now we have LSU baseball too, which is on the screen over there,” said Michie Guida, a recent LSU grad who often sat in a packed student section at the PMAC. “But it’s been a lot of fun watching LSU this season. It’s been a real roller coaster.”
Bars across the city were capitalizing on the madness. Even with LSU out of the tournament, managers are looking forward to the week ahead.
“We’re downtown’s only sports bar. We offered the brackets and we’re doing a weekly thing where you can win if you had the highest points, and that seems to be bringing a lot of people in. We’re just giving out swag bags basically,” said BTR manager Tanika Storey.
Those brackets getting more desperate by the minute. Some LSU fans were more optimistic than others.
“Busted. Busted man, ‘cause I got the Tigers going to the Final Four and winning the championship, but it’s gonna’ be all good no matter what,” Cavazos said.
Most now hope the uncertainty off the court comes to a quick resolution.
“Every team faces trials and tribulations, it’s how you overcome those that really matters and we’ll see what happens next season,” Benson said.
