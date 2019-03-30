FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep an umbrella close Saturday evening

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Rain is likely tonight so grab the umbrella for your late evening plans.
A strong cold front will be pushing into the area bringing about a big cool-down for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be 20-25 degrees colder Sunday than temperatures we felt Saturday. To make it feel even colder, there will be a steady northerly breeze.
Lingering light rain showers will remain in the forecast through Sunday morning, but by the afternoon we are expected to dry out. However, you can expect clouds to remain. Afternoon temperatures Sunday will only reach the upper 50s.
It’s going to be chilly Monday. Morning lows will dip into the low 40s. Afternoon temperatures will rebound back into the mid 60s. A weak upper level disturbance is forecast to pass overhead during Monday afternoon and evening. There won’t be a lot of moisture for this system to work with, so rain chances will be very minimal, around 20 percent.
Expect another chilly morning start Tuesday before a true warming trend kicks in Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be back in the 80s Friday and stay there into next week. A series of passing disturbances will keep rain chances at 40 percent or higher Thursday through the weekend. Rainfall totals could reach 1-2″ in some spots over the 4-day period. Rain chances will come down some to start the following week, but we won’t be completely dry.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.