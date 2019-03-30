FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep an umbrella close Saturday evening

Expect another chilly morning start Tuesday before a true warming trend kicks in Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be back in the 80s Friday and stay there into next week. A series of passing disturbances will keep rain chances at 40 percent or higher Thursday through the weekend. Rainfall totals could reach 1-2″ in some spots over the 4-day period. Rain chances will come down some to start the following week, but we won’t be completely dry.