FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Saturday before a rainy evening

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Most of your Saturday will be mainly dry. It’s not until after dark that showers and thunderstorms will become likely.
Rains will stay isolated in nature through the daylight hours today. The weather this afternoon will be warm and breezy as highs reach the low 80s and wind gusts reach the upper teens to low 20 mph range.
RELATED LINK: Download the WAFB First Alert Weather app
A cold front will push into the area after dark triggering more widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. After the front passes, significantly colder air will work into the area bringing about a much cooler Sunday. Off and on scattered light rain showers will remain possible behind the front on Sunday.
The bigger weather story will be the cool down. We expect a 20 to 25 degree change in temperatures for Sunday vs. Saturday. You’ll want jackets through the day as lows dip into the upper 40s during the morning and highs only reach the upper 50s by afternoon.
We will also see a steady northerly breeze making it feel even colder. The start of the school/work week will be chilly in the mornings. Monday and Tuesday lows are expected to dip into the low 40s with some neighborhoods possibly dipping into the upper 30s, briefly.
The afternoon both days will be quite pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Monday and Tuesday will be mainly dry. A warming trend begins in earnest Wednesday. We’ll see highs back in the low 80s by Friday. A series of disturbances will roll through the area for the back half of our 10 day forecast. Right now, Thursday and next Sunday look to be the wettest days with likely rain chances.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.