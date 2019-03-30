Board & Brush Creative Studio to open by White Star Market in Baton Rouge

Got a business tip? Send us an email at business@wafb.com.
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A new business is setting up shop in the same building as White Star Market in the Mid-City neighborhood.
Board & Brush Creative Studio, a DIY arts and entertainment studio, will open at the Square 46 shopping district on Government Street ( 4646 Government St, suite 100), according to Baton Rouge owners Andrea & Greg Lormond. The location is next to the urban food hall White Star Market, which launched in May 2018.
As for the DIY wood sign workshop, the Lormonds hope to be ready for customers by mid-summer 2019. The approximately 1,900 square foot space will be able to fit at least 36 people in a workshop. Right now, the shop is looking to hire a manager.
Board & Brush started as a “Girl’s Night Out” event, serving wine and crafts in the founders’ basement in Wisconsin. The idea quickly turned into a business, and the company has since grown to over 200 locations across the United States. There’s a workshop in Youngsville, Louisiana that opened in 2017.
Square 46 opened last year and the project had been in the works for more than three years. The complex also offers office space on the first floor and condos on the second.
It’s one of several multi-use complexes that are working to attract more commerce along Government Street. The latest of these is Electric Depot, a complex that was a former Entergy site. Its entertainment hub, Red Stick Social, is expected to open April 15.
