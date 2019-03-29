Youthful Tigers boasting experience late in season

But while the Tigers are composed of a lot of freshmen, after 34 games, a lot of single-digit games, they’re playing beyond their age “When we first got here, we never really looked at ourselves as freshmen,” 19-year-old freshman Darius Days said Thursday. “We just looked at ourselves as basketball players. It doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a senior, you’re here to play basketball. It really doesn’t matter your classification.”