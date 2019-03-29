YOUR TURN: Traffic

Peterson is frustrated because he says we’ve been here before. He writes: “If the last few days of Katrina-reminiscent gridlock on the interstate isn’t enough to push this city toward a loop, I don’t know what is. I’m not sure who is responsible for moving this agenda, nor do I know where it last stood. I do know that it needs to be the highest priority for this community. There is no lane-widening that will ultimately fix the massive breakdowns in traffic flow that will continue in the absence of a loop. I implore whomever is steering this effort to pick up the pace. If we do not make serious progress on this initiative, it will do nothing but compound the difficulty in growing this city progressively into the future.”