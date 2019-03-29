Vote on St. George incorporation will appear on October ballot

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office has announced the vote on whether or not to incorporate the City of St. George will appear on the October ballot.
The 86,316 people living within the proposed boundaries of St. George will vote on the issue in the upcoming election on Saturday, Oct. 12. The issue is being placed on the ballot after at least 25 percent of those living within the St. George area signed a petition for incorporation.
Click here to read the full proclamation.
