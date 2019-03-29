VIDEO: Suspect beats man with bat during street fight

FRESNO, CA (KGPE/CNN) - A street fight caught on camera in central California left one man in the hospital.
He's expected to recover, and police have arrested a 61-year-old man accused of putting him there.
Philip Lester faces charges for assault with a deadly weapon. The two men were seen fighting in the street off of Michigan and Bond Street.
One of them had a bat, the other a metal rod.
Police said Lester took the metal rod from the other man, then beat him in the head with the bat multiple times.
"But to see an individual that is knocked to the ground with a baseball bat and then to be repeatedly struck with a baseball bat is alarming,” Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said. “And this individual could have very easily lost his life."
Another cell phone video showed a driver pull his car into the fight to try and stop it.
“You know, that’s an individual decision. If it were me, as a citizen, I would intervene,” Dyer said. “Some citizens may not be able to intervene. They can simply honk their horn, but definitely call 911.”
One neighbor, Wyatt Campbell, saw the whole thing. He said the victim was lying there for several minutes not responding when the suspect started to walk away.
“And as soon as we saw the other man walking back this way, closed the windows, locked the doors and just wanted to get away from that,” Campbell said.
Police later arrested Lester as he was walking down the street.
"Very, very alarming, not something you want to see, not something you ever expect to see in person," Campbell said.
Police are still looking into what led up to the fight.
