VIDEO: Ponchatoula Jr. High School student pinned down in altercation with adult

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A video posted to social media appears to show an adult at Ponchatoula Jr. High School pinning down a student during an incident.
The altercation started after two student started arguing. An adult tried to break up the students. That’s when the incident escalated, according to the Ponchatoula police chief.
“From video, it’s inappropriate and unprofessional language to use by disciplinarian,” Chief Bry Layrisson said.
The student ends up on the ground with an adult’s knee on her back. Another adult appears to be holding her leg.
The school employee curses at the student while holding her down.
Ponchatoula Jr. High School Principal Mary Beth Crovetto released this statement:
We are deeply saddened by the incident on the video. This behavior does not represent the expectations we have for the adults and students on our campus.
We are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and will encourage our faculty, staff and students to continue to work together to create a safe environment for all stakeholders.
The mother of the child posted the video to Facebook on Thursday. She identified the adult as a coach at the school.
