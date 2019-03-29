Veterans come together on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - “Welcome home” and “job well done” was the message for Vietnam veterans Friday.
Vets from all branches gathered to honor those who didn’t come home and and to share their experiences on National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The message was delivered by Major General Ron Richard (Ret.).
“The legacy for the Vietnam veteran made the American military better today and will certainly prove to be an example of how men and women go to war when their country calls, regardless of the popularity, and that’s what is the message for Vietnam veterans: a welcome home, and a job well done,” Richard said.
Friday, Mar. 29 marked the 36th anniversary of the last combat troops returning home from Vietnam.
