Two women arrested in prostitution sting at Sports Massage

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two women have been arrested as part of a prostitution investigation at a massage parlor on W Muriel Drive.
According to the report from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Calhong Ding, 46, and Youping Yao, 46, are both charged with pandering and prostitution by massage.
The report says during March, an investigation related to human trafficking and prostitution began at Sports Massage, located in the 1900 block of W Muriel Drive. During the investigation, an undercover investigator was sent to the parlor to pose as a customer and to confirm reports of prostitution at that location. The undercover detective was able to confirm Ding and Yao were running a prostitution ring within their business.
Ding and Yao were reportedly offering sexual favors as part of massages for extra money.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the business and arrested Ding and Yao on Thursday, Mar. 28. During the search, detectives reportedly found hidden containers of new, unused condoms and nearly $600 in cash, some of which was identified as the money the undercover detective had previously used at the business.
Ding and Yao were both booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
