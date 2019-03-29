Tiger baseball on the road to face streaking Bulldogs; weather changes time for Game 3

STARKVILLE, MS (WAFB) - With thunderstorms scheduled to arrive in the Starkville area late Saturday, Mar. 30, first pitch for Game 3 between LSU and Mississippi State will be moved up to 1 p.m.
Saturday’s game will be available ONLINE ONLY through the SEC Network+. Fans can listen to the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, including 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge.
Friday’s game remains as scheduled with first pitch slated for 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.
ORIGINAL: The week did not get off to a very good start for the No. 17 Tigers after a 2-0 loss to McNeese and it won’t get any easier this weekend against No. 2 Mississippi State.
LSU enters the SEC series with a 17-8 overall record and a 4-2 conference mark.
The Bulldogs, winners of three in a row and five of their last six games, are 23-3 this season and 4-2 in conference play.
RELATED STORY: No. 17 LSU baseball drops midweek game to McNeese
Last weekend the Tigers faced one of the premier pitching staffs in the conference when they played Georgia, this weekend’s challenge is Mississippi State’s offense, one of the nation’s top hitting teams.
The Bulldog offense is scoring 9.4 runs per game and has an incredible .327 batting average with 75 doubles, six triples, and 26 home runs.
Leading hitters for the Bulldogs:
- Jake Mangum: .407 batting average, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, and 24 RBI
- Jordan Westburg: .376 batting average, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, and 29 RBI
- Elijah McNamee: .356 batting average, 9 doubles, 3 home runs, and 27 RBI
- Justin Foscue: .349 batting average, 8 doubles, 7 home runs, and 28 RBI
The Tigers are hitting .274 as a team with 40 doubles, 3 triples, 23 home runs, and are averaging 7.1 runs per game.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
- Zach Watson: .361 batting average, 9 doubles, 2 home runs, and 18 RBI
- Josh Smith: .349 batting average, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, and 12 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .314 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, and 26 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .297 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, and 30 RBI
The Bulldog pitching staff has a 2.92 ERA and opponents are batting .205, while the Tiger pitchers have a 4.14 ERA and opponents are hitting .222.
Pitching Matchups:
Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU
- LSU: Zack Hess (2-1, 2.97 ERA, 33.1 IP, 17 BB, 36 SO) vs MSU: Ethan Small (2-0, 1.75 ERA, 36.0 IP, 8 BB, 58 SO)
Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network
- LSU: Cole Henry (1-1, 3.24 ERA, 25.0 IP, 9 BB, 25 SO) vs MSU: JT Ginn (6-0, 2.58 ERA, 38.1 IP, 4 BB, 49 SO)
*Game 3: Saturday at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network+
- LSU: Eric Walker (1-1, 6.04 ERA, 22.1 IP, 7 BB, 17 SO) vs MSU: TBA
Rankings:
- LSU: Collegiate Baseball 12, D1 Baseball 17, Baseball America 17, Perfect Game 17
- MSU: Collegiate Baseball 4, D1 Baseball 2, Baseball America 2, Perfect Game 2
