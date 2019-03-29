Three arrested in death of 74-year-old Zachary woman found tied up

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - Authorities said they have arrested three people in connection to the murder case of Frances Jane Schultz, 74, a Zachary woman found dead in her home.
The suspects were taken into custody Friday morning. They include Courtland Curtis, Adrian Curtis and Donovan Brown. They are all charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Courtland and Donovan are brothers.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said investigators knew from the start that home invasion was not random. The investigation started on March 21 after Schultz’s husband found her dead and bound in the home. Gautreaux said her arms and legs were bound with duct tape, and she had tape over her eyes when she was found.
Gautreaux said one of the suspects worked for the couple last spring. Investigators were able to get a lead on their investigation after they found a notebook in the home that had a suspect’s name written on it. Gautreaux said the couple often kept records of their day in the notebook, and the suspect’s nae was written in the wife’s handwriting.
Schultz was shot multiple times.
