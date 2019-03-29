St. Amant family living under carport since 2016 Baton Rouge flood gifted new trailer

ST. AMANT, LA (WAFB) - Hidden along Highway 22 in St. Amant was a reminder for one family that the road to recovery following the 2016 flood would not be an easy one to travel.
Since the flood, the Bourgeois family has lived under a carport next to their damaged home, using fence board to enclose it and a tarp on the inside to keep the wind and rain out.
There’s a small bed under the carport for Dean Bourgeois, who is disabled after diabetes and gangrene claimed the lower portion of his right leg. His wife, Verna Bourgeois, is his full-time caretaker. There’s also a small couch, makeshift kitchen, and a tent for their son to sleep in.
WAFB first shared the Bourgeois’ story on Monday, Mar. 25.
Only days later, on Thursday, Mar. 28, the community has stepped up in a big way to support them.
Thursday evening, the family got a special surprise.
A group of people, including the wife of former Governor Edwin Edwards, Trina Edwards, banded together to buy the family a new single wide trailer with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. And the best part is, there’s no note.
The trailer is fully paid for.
“A couple of days ago I learned of a family living not very far from us who’d been living in deplorable conditions since the 2016 flood. Like several others, we got in our car and went to their address to find out what we could do to help. Within one day, and with the help of several of our close and very generous friends, we were able to raise enough money to buy them a new mobile home. I can’t express how blessed I feel to have been able to help, but even more so, I feel so blessed to have met such a wonderful and amazing group of people,” said Edwards.
The St. Amant Fire Department is also going to install a ramp to help them get into the trailer and take down the old one as well.
