St. Amant family living under carport since 2016 Baton Rouge flood gifted new trailer

“A couple of days ago I learned of a family living not very far from us who’d been living in deplorable conditions since the 2016 flood. Like several others, we got in our car and went to their address to find out what we could do to help. Within one day, and with the help of several of our close and very generous friends, we were able to raise enough money to buy them a new mobile home. I can’t express how blessed I feel to have been able to help, but even more so, I feel so blessed to have met such a wonderful and amazing group of people,” said Edwards.