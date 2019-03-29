Sprouts hiring 150 at new Baton Rouge store set to open June 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - – Sprouts Farmers Market announced it’s almost done constructing its first Louisiana a store in Baton Rouge.
The 30,000-square-foot store at 4841 Rouzan Square Avenue will open on Wednesday, June 26 at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration will be announced at a later date.
The new Baton Rouge Sprouts will bring about 150 full- and part-time jobs to the area. Sprouts will host a hiring fair Wednesday, May 15 with open interviews for potential team members.
The hiring fair will be at Brown Plaza Baton Rouge at 4728 Constitution Avenue. Applicants are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume and will have the chance to speak with the Sprouts hiring team about available positions.
Sprouts is hiring for department managers, assistant department managers, cashier and courtesy clerks. They’re also hiring for backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator
To learn more about available career opportunities and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.