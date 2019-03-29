Richards Honda to move dealership at Millerville Greens after 50 years

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Richards family is moving their Honda location to a new facility after almost 50 years of business on Florida Boulevard.
The facility is located at 13413 Millerville Greens Blvd right off of Interstate 12. The location will be open in both on April 1, 2019.
“We are so excited about this move to the Greens of Millerville, this new facility allows us the opportunity to better serve our customers that have been committed to us for almost 5 decades. We know we will enjoy the opportunity to grow and serve the surrounding community as well,” said Kent Richards.
The 60,000 square foot facility is housed on 17 acres of land. The space includes a large car showroom and a vehicle accessory display. The location doubled the size of its service department. The building also includes a kid’s area, and several lounges.
