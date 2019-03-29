Arrest made in death of 74-year-old woman found tied up

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - Authorities said they have made an arrest in the murder case of Frances Jane Schultz, 74, a Zachary woman found dead in her home.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office started investigating on March 21 after Schultz’s husband found her dead and bound in the home.
Schultz was shot multiple times and her death is being ruled as a homicide, according to the coroner’s report.
Details are limited at this time, and more information will be provided at a press conference later Friday.
