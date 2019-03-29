Man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile, offering money so they wouldn’t tell

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police arrested Sidney Toussaint Jr., 53, after he was accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile then offering them money so they wouldn’t tell anyone.
Toussaint allegedly asked the victim if they were sexually active after leaving a Baton Rouge home the pair traveled to in order to pick up some money.
After being told by the victim that they were not sexually active, Toussaint reportedly began assaulting the victim with his hand.
After the victim resisted, Toussaint allegedly offered them money “so [they] would not tell,” according to police records.
Toussaint admitted to physical contact with the victim, but denied the claims when questioned by investigators.
He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with Indecent Behavior with a juvenile.
