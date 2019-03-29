LSU’s VP of Finance up for job at UNM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU Vice President of Finance Dan Layzell is a finalist for a similar position at the University of New Mexico (UNM).
His current position at LSU is a high-ranking one that reports directly to LSU President F. King Alexander.
Layzell came to LSU in 2014 from Illinois State University where he was the V.P. for Finance and Planning.
Layzell is among four finalists for the UNM position of Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration, according to the school’s online newspaper.
The UNM article says the four finalists will be visiting UNM in April with Layzell scheduled to appear at an “open forum” at the university on April 16.
Four LSU employees who worked under Layzell resigned from LSU earlier this month after refusing to comply with Louisiana State law.
The highest-paid of the four, LSU Chief Technology Officer Andrea Ballinger, who made $268,000 per year at LSU, was recruited to the university by Layzell. The two had previously worked together in Illinois.
State law requires any state employee earning over $100,000 per year to obtain a Louisiana driver’s license and register any vehicles in their name in the state. The four LSU employees, all residents of Illinois, refused to do either. They said doing so would put them in legal trouble in their home state.The four told university auditors that they were unaware of the Louisiana law when they accepted jobs at LSU and would not have accepted the positions had they known.
