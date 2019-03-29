LSU softball hosts South Carolina this weekend at Tiger Park

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU softball team is back in action this weekend, playing host to South Carolina in a three-game SEC series beginning Friday night at Tiger Park.
South Carolina (24-8, 2-6 SEC) has won four of their last five games, while the Tigers are on a seven-game winning streak.
LSU (29-6, 7-2 SEC) is currently a game-and-a-half back of conference leaders Alabama (34-1, 5-1 SEC) and Auburn (29-5, 5-1 SEC).
South Carolina is hitting .310 as a team and the pitching staff has a 2.88 ERA.
Leading hitters:
- Jana Johns: .407 batting average, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs, and 25 RBI
- Kennedy Clark: .372 batting average, 11 doubles, 5 home runs, and 20 RBI
- Mackenzie Boesel: .365 batting average, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, and 24 RBI
- Lauren Stewart: .324 batting average, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, and 19 RBI
- Cayla Drotar: .306 batting average, 5 doubles, 5 home runs, and 29 RBI
Pitching Aces:
- Karly Heath: 6-0, 1.89 ERA, 40.2 innings pitched, 37 strikeouts
- Dixie Raley: 7-2, 2.55 ERA, 57.2 innings pitched, 55 strikeouts
LSU is hitting .341 as a team and the pitching staff has a 1.90 ERA.
Leading hitters:
- Amanda Sanchez: .488 batting average, 15 doubles, 4 home runs, and 39 RBI
- Shelbi Sunseri: .463 batting average, 11 doubles, 13 home runs, and 47 RBI
- Aliyah Andrews : .393 batting average, 1 double, and 36 stolen bases
- Elyse Thornhill: .333 batting average, 9 doubles, 5 home runs, and 27 RBI
- Michaela Schlattman: .333 batting average, 8 doubles, 3 home runs, and 15 RBI
Pitching Aces:
- Maribeth Gorsuch: 8-0, 1.65 ERA, 59.1 innings pitched, 34 strikeouts
- Shelby Wickersham: 9-1, 1.85 ERA, 60.2 innings pitched, 33 strikeouts
Rankings:
- LSU: 8/5
- South Carolina: 16/25
Weekend Schedule:
- Friday at 6 p.m. (Tiger Park)
- Saturday at 6 p.m. (Tiger Park)
- Sunday at 1 p.m. (Tiger Park)
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.