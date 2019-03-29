LSU soccer coach Brian Lee leaves for Rice

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU soccer head coach Brian Lee has left the program to become the head coach at Rice.
Rice athletic director Joe Karlgaard made the announcement on the university’s website Friday.
LSU released a statement on Lee’s departure from the Tigers.
“Brian has been with LSU for 14 years and we wish him and his family well at his next stop,” said vice chancellor and director of athletics Joe Alleva. “We enjoyed a season of success last year and we have an outstanding group of student-athletes who remain part of our program. We have an opportunity to build on last year’s success and we are very excited about the future of the LSU soccer program.”
Lee was head coach of the Tiger soccer team for 10 years. During that time, he led teams to a total of 143 wins.
LSU made six NCAA Tournament appearances and won four SEC West titles under Lee.
