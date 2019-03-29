LSU remains undaunted against basketball heavyweights like Michigan State

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the Tigers against the Spartans, and with that comes the coaching battle of LSU’s Tony Benford and Michigan State’s future-hall-of-famer Tom Izzo. History says it’s a mismatch, but the purple and gold say that doesn’t matter.
“Don’t get me wrong, when I was younger, Michigan State was my dream school" says freshman Darius Days, who lists former Spartans star Draymond Green as his favorite player on his official LSU bio. “I wanted to go there, but it doesn’t really matter about the coaching match-up. I’m a player. I have nothing to do with that.”
Junior guard Marlon Taylor has a nonchalant approach to facing a historic figure “Yeah man. We get to see coach Benford up against... what’s his name? Tom Izzo? Yeah man. I’m looking forward to it. Great match-ups.”
Coach Benford, of course, is a little more aware of coach Izzo’s impact than his players, and even admits he hasn’t gotten much sleep in their preparation for Friday’s game. His philosophy is that he’ll sleep when it’s all over.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.