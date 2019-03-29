LDVA hosts ‘Welcome Home, Vietnam Veterans’ ceremony

Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs
LDVA Secretary Joey Strickland cordially invites Vietnam Veterans, friends, families, veteran service organizations, and members of the community to a “Welcome Home, Vietnam Veterans” celebration being held from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday, March 29.
Hundreds of people from around the state are expected to attend this celebration, including Vietnam Veterans, families, service men and women from across generations and branches of service, Gold Star families, and veteran service organizations.
The day’s events will include an the official ceremony, demonstrations, musical performances, remarks by keynote speakers, a resource fair, and Vietnam War era music.
The ceremony will be held at the American Legion Nicholson Post 38 located at 151 S Wooddale Blvd.
