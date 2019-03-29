FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances peak Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Isolated showers enter the forecast today as Gulf moisture continues to increase around the area. Otherwise, look for a breezy and mild afternoon with highs in the upper 70°s.
A few showers could linger into Friday evening, but we should go mainly dry by late tonight with Saturday morning lows in the low 60°s.
The Saturday forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a few showers with highs near 80°. Rain chances will peak late Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front moves through the region.
In the wake of that front, significantly cooler weather will settle in for the second half of the weekend.
Sunday’s highs could struggle to reach 60° in many areas!
The cooler weather stays with us into the first part of next week, with scattered showers on Monday briefly giving way to drier weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.
