FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front moves through over weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It stays mainly drive through Friday evening, overnight, and into Saturday morning, but the clouds will be increasing ahead of our next front.
The First Alert Forecast calls for a cold front to slide through the state late Saturday into early Sunday. Saturday starts out a tad muggy, with daybreak temperatures around 60° or so for the Baton Rouge area. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day with isolated to scattered mainly light showers expected for the afternoon, but any rain that does fall Saturday afternoon should be light. Saturday highs will climb to around 80° to the low 80s.
Rains on the backside of that front will continue for a good bit of the day Sunday. Set rain chances for Sunday at 60 percent or better, with rains most likely during the first half of the day, but still lingering into the afternoon. Weekend rain totals will be modest, generally running well under 0.5” for most WAFB neighborhoods and the Storm Team does not anticipate severe weather with the front either. Probably the bigger weather story for this weekend’s front will be the marked drop in temperatures behind the front. The latest First Alert Forecast shows temperatures struggling to reach 60° for the Red Stick Sunday afternoon, quite a departure from the upper 70s to low 80s expected across the region Friday and Saturday.
After a brief dry out, isolated to scattered showers return for the latter half of Monday into the first half of Tuesday as another week disturbance rolls by. The forecast turns dry again Wednesday, with a mostly dry Thursday, but scattered rains return Friday and the following weekend (Apr. 5 through 7).
