FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front moves through over weekend

Rains on the backside of that front will continue for a good bit of the day Sunday. Set rain chances for Sunday at 60 percent or better, with rains most likely during the first half of the day, but still lingering into the afternoon. Weekend rain totals will be modest, generally running well under 0.5” for most WAFB neighborhoods and the Storm Team does not anticipate severe weather with the front either. Probably the bigger weather story for this weekend’s front will be the marked drop in temperatures behind the front. The latest First Alert Forecast shows temperatures struggling to reach 60° for the Red Stick Sunday afternoon, quite a departure from the upper 70s to low 80s expected across the region Friday and Saturday.