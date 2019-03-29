Driver who hit officer during funeral procession, resulting in his death, ticketed for failure to yield

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has ticketed the driver involved in a fatal motorcycle wreck that resulted in the death of Baton Rouge Police Department Officer Shane Totty.
Devin Burke has been issued a traffic citation for failure to yield from a private driveway.
EBRSO officials say based on evidence collected during the investigation, they believe there is not probably cause for further charges.
Corporal Totty was killed on the job on Feb. 1 while escorting a funeral procession on his motorcycle.
