Casting call for John Green Hulu series being held in Loranger

LORANGER, LA (WAFB) - A casting company is looking for young adults to play high school students in the new Hulu series, Looking for Alaska.
Caballero Casting, llc. is searching for reliable 18 to 23-year-old people to play high school students in John Green’s Looking for Alaska. The company says a large portion of the show’s storyline revolves around the main characters’ interactions with their classmates, so they need people to help bring that environment to life.
The shoot will be held in and around Loranger, as well as in Hammond, Covington, and areas around the Northshore.
UPCOMING SHOOT DATES:
- Monday, Apr. 1
- Thursday, Apr. 4
- Monday, Apr. 8
- Tuesday, Apr. 9
RATE: $101.50/12
Submissions should be emailed to LFAcasting@caballerocasting.com. The subject line of the email should say “Student Submissions.”
Submissions should include:
- Brand new closeup and full body photos (no hats, no sunglasses, no filters)
- Age
- Contact info
- Current city, state of residence
- Applicable skills (sports, cheerleader, dance team member, etc.)
Submissions should also note days available with no conflicts.
