BRFD dedicates fire station to its first African American chief

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department station on Harding Boulevard now carries a big honor: the name of the first African American fire chief for the department.
It was standing room only Friday at the fire station for the dedication of the Thomas Woods Fire Station. In addition to being a fire chief in Baton Rouge and Baker, Woods also served on the city council, the airport commission, and worked on a drug task force. His wife, Ola, says he was a trailblazer and dedicated to keeping people safe. She says more often than not, her husband brought his work home.
“The whole family learned a lot. Every time there was a fire somewhere, when he got home from the fire, we had a fire prevention lesson, so we did learn a lot,” she said.
Woods dedicated 36 years of his life to serving the community before he retired as the Baker fire chief.
