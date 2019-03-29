Baton Rouge Gallery accepting submissions for wearable art event

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A wearable art event and competition is coming to the Baton rouge Gallery - center for contemporary art (BRG) and BREC's City Park in September of 2019.
Uncommon Thread, introduced by Culture Candy, will showcase design and artistry through wearable art in a one-of-a-kind visual experience.
BRG is now accepting submissions from all U.S.based artists for Uncommon Thread: Essonmenia, which will be held on Saturday, September 21. The deadline for submissions is August 1.
A standout piece will be named best in show and awared a $1,000 cash prize.
You can learn more about submitting work here.
Chicago-based wearable artist Grace DuVal will be serving as a special guest juror for the competition.
