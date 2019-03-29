Agencies seeking proposals for improvement projects for Baton Rouge neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Local community development and government agencies are seeking project proposals that would better several Baton Rouge neighborhoods.
In an Thursday announcement from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office, the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority (EBRRA) and the Mayor’s Office of Community Development is looking for five Community Development Corporations, or CDCs in its request for proposal.
Proposals will be accepted until April 19, 2019.
Each one would be responsible for developing and executing a volunteer community improvement project for the Scotlandville, Zion City/Glen Oaks, Old South, Choctaw/Northdale and Melrose East neighborhoods.
In 2011, the East Baton Rouge Development Authority previously developed community improvement plans for the neighborhoods. However, those plans fell through when the agency lost its funding.
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and local community partners will fund the material and support for the latest projects. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)allocated these funds to the City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish.
"This effort exemplifies how we can better align our redevelopment planning with our deployment of HUD community development funds,” said Chris Tyson, CEO of the Redevelopment Authority. “Our community development partners know best what their neighborhoods need, and this is the first initiative in our broader commitment to getting resources in their hands to build capacity and create the change that they want to see.”
Once the CDCs are selected, each project could receive up to $22,000 in project funds and up to $5,000 in project delivery funds.
