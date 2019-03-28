WANTED: Man jumped out of car, grabbed woman walking down street

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted on sexual battery charges.
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Lemoine Warner, 29, slammed on his brakes while driving down E. Washington Street and got out of his car after noticing a woman walking down the street.
Warner grabbed the woman by the wrists and told her to get into his vehicle. The victim says she knew Warner and refused.
Warner then let go of her wrists, grabbed her between the legs, and drove off.
If you have any information on Warner’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or text CS225 and your message to CRIMES (274637).
