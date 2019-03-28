Two men arrested after over 60 pounds of marijuana found in U-Haul van

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Two men were arrested Wednesday night after authorities recovered 61 pounds of marijuana from a U-Haul van.
At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office stopped a U-Haul van for a traffic violation.
A deputy interviewed the driver, identified as Jonathan Miller, of Prairieville, and smelled marijuana.
A Louisiana State Police K9 sniffed the vehicle, and alerted the presence of narcotics. Deputies searched the vehicle, and found the marijuana inside furniture in the vehicle.
Miller and his passenger Tyroyde Brown, of Gonzales, were arrested and transported to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Both were booked for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
