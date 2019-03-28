Tigers, Spartans looking to punch ticket to Elite 8

Tigers, Spartans looking to punch ticket to Elite 8
By Kirk Michelet | March 28, 2019 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 4:10 PM

WASHINGTON, DC (WAFB) - There will not be a lack of athleticism on the court Friday night when No. 3 LSU faces No. 2 Michigan State with a berth to the Elite 8 on the line.

RELATED STORIES:

The Spartans are 30-6 overall this season and finished conference play tied with Purdue with a 16-4 record.

MSU, winners of seven in a row and 12 of their last 13 games, capped off a Big 10 Tournament Championship with a win against rival Michigan, 65-60.

The Spartans beat Bradley in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 76-65, and advanced to the Sweet 16 after a second round victory against Minnesota, 70-50.

The Spartans average 78.5 points and 40.9 rebounds per game.

Leading scorers for Michigan State:

  • Cassius Winston: 18.9 points per game, 35 steals and 271 assists
  • Joshua Langford: 15.0 points per game
  • Nick Ward: 13.7 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game and 39 blocks
  • Matt McQuaid: 9.9 points per game
  • Xavier Tillman: 9.8 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, 34 steals and 60 blocks
  • Kenny Goins: 8.1 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game

LSU has won two games in a row and six of their last seven matchups.

The Tigers are averaging 80.9 points and 38.9 rebounds per game.

Leading scorers for LSU:

  • Tremont Waters: 15.0 points per game, 5.9 assists per game and 95 steals
  • Naz Reid: 13.7 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game and 23 blocks
  • Skylar Mays: 13.6 points per game and 64 steals
  • Javonte Smart: 11.4 points per game
  • Kavelll Bigby-Williams: 7.8 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game and 67 blocks

Matchups to watch for:

  • Backcourt: Tremont Waters vs Cassius Winston (Big Ten Player of the Year)
  • Frontcourt: Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams vs Xavier Tillman and Kenny Goins
  • Coaches: Tony Benford vs Tom Izzo

Tipoff is set for 6:09 p.m. from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, with winner advancing to face the Duke/Virginia Tech winner.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.