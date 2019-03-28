State to build floodgate in Bayou Chene

The flooding primarily comes when the Atchafalaya Basin is high. Instead of draining into the Gulf, Bayou Chene sucks the water back toward houses in the Morgan City area. Residents say they stack sandbags in front of their homes when the basin is high to keep water out. In some areas, they’ve even elevated their yards to create small levees. Several roads in Stephensville were closed or had high water warning signage posted.