Southern falls to Northwestern St. in a midweek contest

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern was unable to overcome an early deficit and suffered a loss to Northwestern State at Lee-Hines Field Wednesday night.
The Jags fell 6-3 to the Demons.
Eli Finney started on the mound for Southern. He allowed three runs on five hits in four innings of work. He struck out eight batters and walked just two. He took the loss and his record is 1-1 on the season.
Southern dropped to 14-11 on the season, while Northwestern St. improved to 13-9.
