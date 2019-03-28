SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Teen shot in face in New Roads

NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) - Officials with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office say one person was shot in the face Wednesday, Mar. 27 around 5:30 p.m.
Authorities say the incident happened in the 8600 block of Pecan Drive East near St. Augustine Street.
Pointe Coupee officials say when they got there, they found an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital in “very serious” condition.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could help the sheriff’s office is asked to call 225-694-3737.
